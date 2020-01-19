Jindal walks fine line at prayer rally

BATON ROUGE- Saturday Governor Bobby Jindal walked a fine line between religion and politics. The governor was a central figure at the Response prayer rally and the Louisiana Life March South, an anti-abortion demonstration. Both events were held on the LSU campus.

First Jindal led the prayer rally held inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. While he prayed on behalf of the city, state, and nation, he did not delve into politics.

However, once Jindal left the Assembly Center and headed to the LSU Greek Theater to give a speech at the anti-abortion demonstration, the Governor changed his tone from faith to politics. "I don't know about you but in November I was so optimistic. I was so excited that we were going to see a conservative renewal, a revival after the election results," said Jindal.

Political analysts say Jindal is appealing to the to the religous-right in an anticipated bid for the Presidency. Monday, the Governor made international headlines after he gave controversial speech in London where he criticized muslims for not standing up to Islamic radicals.

Jindal has yet to officially announce his run for the White House. However, he has said he would make such an announcement early in 2015, something he reaffirmed Saturday. "Look we are praying, Supriya and I are praying and thinking about what we do next," said Jindal, "we said we'll make a decision in the next few months."

The Governor did say what he felt were important values for whoever becomes the next president. "I think the most important issue facing our country for the next President is restoring the American dream for our children and our grandchildren," said Jindal. According to the Governor, his idea of the American dream is about freedom and opportunity instead of dependency on the government.

Another sign of the Governor's intentions is a super-pac called Believe Again, which has been established by his supporters. Jindal now joins a host of other potential candidates whose supporters have also formed super-pacs.