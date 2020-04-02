Jindal to show anti-abortion videos at Planned Parenthood rally

BATON ROUGE - Governor Bobby Jindal's office said large-screen projectors will play videos released by an anti-abortion group during a Planned Parenthood protest at the Governor's Mansion Thursday afternoon.

Jindal's office said the screens will play the videos from the Centers for Medical Progress on a loop during the protest. The group claims Planned Parenthood broke federal law by altering abortion procedures and accepting money for fetus donation for medical research.

Planned Parenthood said they've done nothing wrong, and organized the protest because of Jindal's order state health officials cancel their Medicaid service provider agreement with the organization. Federal health official said such a move on the governor's part to deny funding for services such as cancer screenings for low-income women might be illegal.

"Planned Parenthood supporters are welcome to protest," Jindal said in a press release. "We hope the protestors will take a minute to watch them so they'll have an opportunity to see first-hand our concerns with Planned Parenthood's practices."

Planned Parenthood said the videos, which were recorded secretly by actors pretending to be working in medical tissue research, were edited to cast the legal practice of tissue donation in the worst light possible. In raw versions of the video Planned Parenthood officials said they only accept money for fetal tissue donation to cover storage and transportation expenses, not as a revenue stream for the organization.

"Instead of listening to thousands of Louisianans who have said, 'Don’t defund Planned Parenthood,' he's (Jindal) taking the word of extremists who have pushed false allegations, and are allied with individuals who have reportedly firebombed clinics and incited violence," said Melissa Flourney, the Louisiana state director of Planned Parenthood.

A spokesperson for the governor's office said they planned to show all the videos released by CMP.

Governor Jindal will not be at the mansion for the protest. He's on the GOP presidential campaign trail in South Carolina, and is polling at two percent or less in early primary states according to recent surveys by Public Policy Polling. He's made his anti-abortion stance a part of his platform while campaigning for his party's nomination.