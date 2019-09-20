Jindal's family reacts to the Governor's presidential run

NEW ORLEANS - Bobby Jindal's family was out in full support of the Governor as he announced his candidacy for president Wednesday.

His brother told News Two he didn't even know what Jindal's announcement would be until a few days ago.

"I found out just in the last couple of days, just the final firm decision."

Both of his parents, Amar and Raj Jindal expressed their pride and happiness for their son.

"I'm very happy, I'm not saying anything else.", said Raj Jindal, the Governor's mother told News Two.

They are in full support of the current Louisiana Governor as he fights for the Republican nomination.

He announced in Kenner, in a room full of his biggest supporters, as he kicked off his official trail to the Oval Office. He is the 13th republican to put his name in the pot. Jeb Bush is currently leading the polls. Jindal is currently at less than one percent.