Jimmy Swaggart Ministries giving away 1,000 turkeys Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Jimmy Swaggart Ministries said it’s blessing the community on Tuesday by handing out 1,000 turkeys. 

The giveaway runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Family Worship Center along Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Swaggart said the recently ended government shutdown was one reason he felt called to feed the community. 

1 day ago Tuesday, November 25 2025 Nov 25, 2025 Tuesday, November 25, 2025 8:30:00 AM CST November 25, 2025

