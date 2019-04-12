70°
Latest Weather Blog
Jennings discusses his year
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - To say that Anthony Jennings has had an up-and-down sophomore season is to state the obvious.
The Tigers quarterback has only thrown 9 touchdown passes all season, completed less than 50% of his attempts and at one point lost his starting job to true freshman Brandon Harris.
Yet Jennings has stayed positive throughout the season and says the Tigers - now out of the SEC championship hunt - still have a lot to play for this season.
"Obviously we've had some ups and downs and we lost some tough games," Jennings said.
"But as a team we continue to get better and continue to have that fight about us to go win out to get to a 10-win season."
News
BATON ROUGE - To say that Anthony Jennings has had an up-and-down sophomore season is to state the obvious. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
Fallen heroes remembered in 1945 kamikaze attacks on USS Kidd
-
Charred gas can led investigators to suspect in string of church burnings
-
Years of waiting over, woman's driveway issues fixed
-
Did "black metal" music play role in string of church burnings?
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...