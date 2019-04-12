Jennings discusses his year

BATON ROUGE - To say that Anthony Jennings has had an up-and-down sophomore season is to state the obvious.

The Tigers quarterback has only thrown 9 touchdown passes all season, completed less than 50% of his attempts and at one point lost his starting job to true freshman Brandon Harris.

Yet Jennings has stayed positive throughout the season and says the Tigers - now out of the SEC championship hunt - still have a lot to play for this season.

"Obviously we've had some ups and downs and we lost some tough games," Jennings said.

"But as a team we continue to get better and continue to have that fight about us to go win out to get to a 10-win season."