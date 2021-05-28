Jefferson Terrace residents share their concerns with city-parish leaders

BATON ROUGE- For the first time since last week's flood, fed-up residents got to share their concerns with city-parish leaders directly.

The meeting was planned before the flood, but since so many homes were affected, drainage became the topic of discussion.

Residents held a neighborhood meeting with Metro Council member Lori Adams to make sure their concerns were heard.

Residents blame the flood on the city-parish, saying waterways and ditches haven't been maintained. Moving forward, they want to see real action.

"These problems in this neighborhood and other neighborhoods are now going to continue, we are now getting to hurricane season if we get a storm like Ike and it sits, everyone is going to flood so we need to have a plan, something has to be done,” said resident Brenda White.

Adams has been a council member for five months, trying to understand the cause of the flood, taking notes and answering as many questions as she can.

But for some, that's not good enough.

"She is not very informed and I realize that being new to the job is not an excuse. Obviously, if you campaign for the job then you should have had some familiarity about what the job entails,” said White.

Adams responded saying she knows what she signed up for and is willing to do the work.

"I never thought this would be easy but for those who care about you don't worry about if something is easy or hard,” said Adams.

Others are optimistic about Adams.

"She seems very interested and is making a list of things. We should be hearing from her soon," said another resident.



As of now, drainage is not a topic on the Metro Council agenda. For tomorrow's meeting, Adams says she is demanding a report and timeline from the Storm Water Team working on drainage.