Jefferson Manor residents reunite with family for COVID-safe holiday photos

BATON ROUGE - This holiday season, many families across the U.S. were forced to celebrate in separate spaces due to the novel coronavirus health crisis.

But managers of Jefferson Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baton Rouge wanted to make sure their residents would have fond memories of the 2020 holiday season.

So, they made arrangements to create a specialized physically distant yet, in-person photo session for residents and their family members.

The residents, seated on a bench, would be able to take holiday photos with their loved ones standing behind them. Though the picture makes it seem as though the resident and their families have no separation between them, they're physically distanced by a transparent plexiglass wall.

Jefferson Manor officials say they hope the residents and their families will treasure the holiday photos for all time.

To view the pictures, visit Jefferson Manor's Facebook Page.