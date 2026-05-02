54°
Latest Weather Blog
Jazz Fest ends early Thursday due to storms
Related Story
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival concluded for the day at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday as a strong storm cell moved toward the area.
The festival adjusted its Thursday performance schedule as inclement weather begins to roll into south Louisiana at the start of the fest's second weekend. Bands Widespread Panic, Lake Street Dive and Lettuce were moved up to accommodate the incoming storms.
Other performers have cancelled, including Congo Stage headliner Leela James, Festival Stage acts The Iceman Special and Zigaboo Modeliste Funk Revue and Gentilly Stage performers Sweet Crude.
Stay up to date with this weekend's inclement weather with WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.
News
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival concluded for the day at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday as... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
-
Caught on camera: Illegal tire dumping at vacant Baton Rouge home
-
Louisiana Democrats address Supreme Court decision on congressional maps
-
Community mourns the loss of beloved Livingston crossing guard
-
Multiple lawsuits filed against state leaders over suspension of May primary election
Sports Video
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series
-
Zachary boys' basketball win back-to-back state title; celebration cancelled due to weather