Jazz Fest ends early Thursday due to storms

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival concluded for the day at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday as a strong storm cell moved toward the area.

The festival adjusted its Thursday performance schedule as inclement weather begins to roll into south Louisiana at the start of the fest's second weekend. Bands Widespread Panic, Lake Street Dive and Lettuce were moved up to accommodate the incoming storms.

Other performers have cancelled, including Congo Stage headliner Leela James, Festival Stage acts The Iceman Special and Zigaboo Modeliste Funk Revue and Gentilly Stage performers Sweet Crude.

Stay up to date with this weekend's inclement weather with WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.