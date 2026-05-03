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Jazz Fest announces new Friday start times due to weather

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NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival announced that several artists will have new start times on Friday due to the weather forecast.

Lainey Wilson will now perform at 3:10 p.m. with The Black Keys and Ziggy Marley starting their performances at 3 p.m.

The festival will continue running as long as the weather permits.

Stay up to date with this weekend's inclement weather with WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.

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Jazz Fest announces new Friday start times...
Jazz Fest announces new Friday start times due to weather
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival announced that several artists will have new start times on... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 Friday, May 01, 2026 12:09:00 PM CDT May 01, 2026

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