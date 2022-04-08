Javonte Smart on Will Wade scandal: 'I have nothing to do with that'

Latest Weather Blog
NASHVILLE, TN - LSU has lost in its first appearance in the SEC Tournament.
LSU fell 76-73 to the Florida Gators after dropping at 10-point halftime lead.
Naz Reid led the Tigers with 26 points including a pair of late-game three pointers that appeared to give LSU the edge in their quarterfinal match-up against the Gators.
Florida however answered as Andrew Nembhard buried a three-pointer to push the Gators back in front 76-73 giving Florida the win and ensuring these two teams didn't play in their third straight overtime win.
LSU appeared to be in control of the game, however a controversial call on Naz Reid flipped the momentum and the score of the game.
Reid was called for a push foul on a Florida player, a second Gator player was attempting a three-point shot behind the foul and was awarded the shot and make as well as the foul. Interim LSU coach Tony Benford was then assessed a technical foul for arguing the call and Florida made both shots from that foul as well. It was a six point swing in the game that has Tiger fans furious over the results.
The LSU Tigers will now await their NCAA Tournament seeding to find out where they will play in the post-season.
The Gators advance on to the SEC Tournament semi-finals awaiting the winner of the Auburn and South Carolina who tip off Friday afternoon.
