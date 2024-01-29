January 26, 2020 Forecast

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Dreary conditions continue through the evening, with spotty to isolated light showers possible until midnight. The rain chances will diminish from west to east tonight. Clouds will stay overhead to allow overnight lows to drop near 47° with calming winds out of the west. Low level moisture will linger into Monday morning, producing areas of patchy fog before 9 AM. These low clouds will burn off through the morning to lead to partly cloudy skies through the day. High temperatures will be slightly warmer, peaking near 66° through the afternoon.

Up Next: This weather pattern will stick around through the week, as rain is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday and again late Thursday through early Saturday morning. Between this, drier and warmer conditions will commence.

THE EXPLANATION:

An active weather pattern will continue through the week as we will be affected by incoming low pressure systems from the west every 48 hours. We will be between systems to start off the workweek, as high temperatures will break into the upper 60s both Monday and Tuesday. The first system will approach late Tuesday into Wednesday, providing isolated showers and a limited chance of storms which will mainly be along the coast. We are between systems again on Thursday, as highs drop into the low 60s before another low pressure approaches late Thursday through early Saturday. This should be slight stronger than the one earlier in the week, but still isolated to scattered showers expected. This front should dry out just in time for the weekend, as mostly sunny skies will return and highs will be approaching the 70s on Sunday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

