January 14, 2016 Morning News Pop
Here are today's top stories:
President Obama arrives in Baton Rouge
No clear motive in the Louisiana theater shooter's journal
3 winners in record powerball drawing
Several quick shots at rain over the next several days
News Video

Ascension Parish officials share proposed changes from moratorium

Boyfriend charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder after bodies of missing...

Uber drivers frustrated with pay; say new surcharge won't help with fuel...

Bridge construction traffic damages Zachary road, temporary fix to continue

Legislative session begins in Baton Rouge