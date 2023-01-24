January 11, 2020 Forecast

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Conditions continue to improve behind the strong cold front that brought heavy winds, rain, and strong thunderstorms across our area this morning. Mostly clear skies and calming winds out of the northwest will attribute to cool conditions tonight, as temperatures drop into the 40s around 11 PM and overnight lows near 41°. Some patchy fog may develop before 7 AM Saturday and will lead to partly cloudy skies through much of the day. Winds will stay light and out of the northwest through the majority of the day, before shifting out of the south through the evening. Highs will still be above average, peaking near 66°.

Up Next: A brief dry period on Sunday, but it will not last long. Scattered rain returns Monday, and continues through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure will continue to build tonight into Sunday, keeping conditions dry and skies relatively clear. An approaching shortwave through moving through the Plains will bring a stalled frontal boundary north as a warm front by Sunday afternoon. This could bring some spotty showers along the coast, but this moisture will have a tough time moving onshore but expect an increase in cloud cover Sunday afternoon and evening. Moisture that is associated with the old boundary will rebound north from the Gulf as a warm front, bringing a return to scattered showers Monday. This front will stall out over the Gulf States, keeping showers in the forecast through the week. Any thunderstorms should stay spotty, as a stable marine layer will inhibit any vertical development. Sea fog will likely develop Monday evening and persist each night through Wednesday. High temperatures will bounce up in the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping back down near 70° through the rest of the week. There is low confidence with the forecast next weekend, as models are hinting at a frontal passage Saturday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

