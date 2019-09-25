Jaguars look for revenge vs Alcorn State

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars have lost 4 straight games to Alcorn State: this weekend would be ideal for the Jags to break the losing streak.

The Jags sit at 4-1 in SWAC play, but with Grambling State and Prairie View A&M both ahead in the division, another loss by the Jags could prove too difficult to overcome.

Enter the Braves, the defending SWAC champions who beat the Jaguars twice last year, including the 38-24 win in the title game.

Southern players say that while a win wouldn't ease the pain from last year's title game loss, it would certainly feel good to end the Braves run of dominance over the Jags.

Kickoff is at 4:07 pm on Saturday at Mumford Stadium.