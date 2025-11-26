69°
'It shows today's climate:' Councilman Hurst says attendance at community Thanksgiving reveals need for resources
BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people in Baton Rouge got a free meal Sunday at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center's third annual Thanksgiving dinner.
Dist. 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst says that more than 300 people showed up for the festive gathering, something he believes shows the need in his community.
"We filled up both sides of our building, and it shows today's climate right? It shows the economic climate and the gaps there are in the community. And when people provide resources, people take advantage of those resources," he said.
The center will be holding an Angel Tree event on Saturday.
