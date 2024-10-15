'It's worth it:' LSU students say storming field after big win was unforgettable

BATON ROUGE — LSU students said the homecoming game was one of a kind after experiencing a light show, an overtime victory and rushing the field to celebrate with the team after the win.

Fans received light-up wristbands synchronized with the stadium LEDs for the night game against Ole Miss. The special event was a unique way to celebrate 100 years of Tiger Stadium. Students said they had never experienced a game like this before.

“I get chills every time I’m there but adding the lights to that was a whole new experience,” student Madeline Godfrey said.

The Tigers defeated the Ole Miss in overtime 29-26 and fans stormed the field, which got LSU a $250K fine from the SEC. The money will be deducted from the SEC's end-of-the-year payment to LSU and given to Ole Miss. Coach Brian Kelly said as exciting as the game was, rushing the field causes safety concerns.

"It's not comfortable. You're in a mass of people and you're being moved through a crowd of people and you're worrying about somebody getting knocked down," Coach Kelly said. "It's not something you enjoy. Let's put it that way."

Some students say the game's energy alone made it inevitable to storm the field.

“The energy was so amazing to the point where we were like ‘Are we going to storm? Are we going to storm?’ Like once it started happening like you had to go,” LSU student Tayla Anderson said.

Students said even though the school has to pay a hefty fine, they do not regret rushing the field.

“I know we get fined, it’s worth it every single time because I did the Bama one – worth it,” said Carin Kelly.

On the other hand, most students think paying a fine under the circumstances of the big win is unfair.

“A big game like that, especially the way we won on homecoming like what you expect? You can’t fine us for that man," Titus Williams said.

"Overtime, crazy catches, I don’t think you can fine that," Trent Cozy said.

Students say after this huge game, they are looking forward to an even better experience when they play against Alabama. They said if they win again, there might be another chance of fans rushing the field.