'It could be your death sentence,' Iberville Sheriff's Office warns of THC gummies in schools

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday of an incident last week involving a student purchasing a gummy with THC in it from another student at Plaquemine High School.

"You think nothing, it's a gummy bear! No, it's not. It's the next level and if it's packed with fentanyl, it could be your death sentence," Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Stassi said the student's parent tested her child for drugs and the test came back positive for THC. Stassi said the incident is still under investigation.

WBRZ spoke to the parent of the child who was involved in the Plaquemine High incident. She asked to not be identified.

"If we found edibles, other than the remnants, that person would have been charged, that parent knows what we found. The school knows what we found," Stassi said. "It's illegal for substances to be in the school and to be sold in the school."

Karen Hanh is her granddaughter’s guardian. Hanh said the issue of substances in Iberville Parish Schools has gone on for months. She said her granddaughter got ahold of edible gummies while in school last April. Hanh said her granddaughter was expelled from school for two semesters.

"Let the punishment fit the crime, she's been in school since she was two years old, she's never been in any kind of trouble at school," Hanh said.

Hanh said the student who gave her granddaughter the drugs is still at the high school.

"They're bringing it in, carrying it up here, so they can get it past the security checks," Hanh said.

Stassi said it is difficult to catch the substances when they are brought in.

"It's a challenge when people can hide it on their body... on their person... and sometimes in their body," Stassi said.

He said the school resource officers do not check the bookbags, school staff does.

"They unzip their bags, if they got 20 zippers on their bag, they unzip one or two, check that and then they send them on their way to school," Hanh said.

Stassi said his investigators are going up the chain.

"Where did he procure the drugs, then we'll go to that step. If the next person is underage, where did you get this?" Stassi said.

"In each step along the way, those people have the possibility of being arrested and charged."

At this time, no arrests have been made. WBRZ also reached out to Iberville Parish Schools and has not heard back yet.