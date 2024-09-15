87°
IRS providing extended deadlines for victims of Hurricane Francine
WASHINGTON - Due to damages and ongoing recovery from Hurricane Francine, the IRS is providing relief to weather victims in Louisiana by extending certain deadlines.
Any taxes or payments that were due between Sept. 10 and Feb. 3, 2025 are now postponed until the latter date; meaning, if you had a tax deadline on Sept. 13 and were affected by the storm, you now have until Feb. 3 to make the payment.
Taxpayers may also be eligible for disaster assistance and you can file for assistance and find out more information about tax help here.
