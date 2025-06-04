Iris Center unveils in-house pantry to support domestic violence survivors

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge domestic violence shelter celebrated the grand opening of a new pantry designed to support survivors in need.

The Iris Domestic Violence Center offers emergency shelter and comprehensive services for those escaping abuse.

The new pantry was built through a partnership between Kasie Coleman from the Synergy Ministry at Mt. Gillion Baptist Church and the Iris Center.

"Now they have a convenience store, all of the conveniences and things like snacks that you would have at home or wish you had. They're right behind this door," Coleman said. "We noticed that a lot of people were leaving the safe house to go get snacks, so that's where the idea came from to bring that in-house."

Designed to resemble a convenience store, the pantry brings a sense of normalcy to women and children escaping their situations. It's stocked with snacks, drinks, and convenient meals like ramen and TV dinners that any home kitchen would have. It's a supplement to the daily meals the Iris Center already provides.

"Those of us who have had children know just because the apples are on the table doesn't mean that is what the children want. And you take for granted that you have all of these snacks for grandkids or kids and we want these children to feel every bit as loved and cared about," Patti Freeman, Executive Director of Iris said. “They finished it up and it’s now this beautiful space. It’s kind of a reality that we hoped we would get accomplished.”

The pantry also helps keep residents safe, they no longer have to leave the center for basic items.

"So it adds safety, they don't have to leave, everything they need is under this roof. Whether it's an ice cream sandwich, a popsicle, a frozen dinner it's all here — it's all here for them," Coleman said.

To learn more about the Iris Center or if you need help, go to their website or contact the crisis hotline (225) 389-3001. The center has staff ready to answer phones 24/7.

Items or food to donate can be dropped off to Mt. Gillion Baptist Church.