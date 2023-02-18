Latest Weather Blog
Investors looking to renovate homes, revitalize overlooked portion of Mid City
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Several properties in Mid City are being given a second chance. An investment group is renovating them and will rent them out once they're completed.
The properties have been vacant, but soon they'll see new life and undergo a full rehab. The Gulf Coast Housing Partnership and CEO Kathy Laborde says they will provide anything that's needed to fix up the properties and recapitalize the area that's spent years in disinvestment.
"And it's our job to maintain them as well, whether we're the property manager or somebody else is," Laborde said.
It's yet another investment for the partnership in the Baton Rouge area. The Lotus Village community opened this week. More than 100 residential homes were constructed for the needs of seniors.
"We care about people, we value people, folks, we want them to live in better quality living conditions when we can," Laborde said.
It's an investment that takes time and money. The total development cost for the "Government Corridor" project is about $8.5 million. There are 31 properties, 34 units total, on both sides of Government Street. The properties are scattered along Brice, America, Cork, Lavinia, Jura, and Delphine Streets. Laborde hopes that others will see what they're doing and take note.
"When people see things they believe it," Laborde said. "When people are entrepreneurial, they'll see what we're doing, and they'll figure out how they can make money renovating houses."
The rehab of the buildings involve exterior and interior work including new bathrooms, windows, HVAC, and appliances. It will be the seventeenth project for the Gulf Coast Housing Partnership in the Baton Rouge area.
The work is expected to start this week and should be completed within 12 months. The properties will be rented out as they become available.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southdowns parade kicks off Mardi Gras weekend in Baton Rouge
-
Gov. Edwards says he wants $3,000 pay raise for teachers at Friday's...
-
Residents near LSU Northgate scared after shooting, point to lack of transparency...
-
More than 100 BRPD officers to patrol parades this Mardi Gras weekend...
-
Nursing home where resident died of hypothermia has checkered past, records show
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games