INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Trooper under investigation for drugs, kills himself Wednesday

WASHINGTON PARISH- Trooper August McKay killed himself Wednesday as investigators were closing in on a criminal investigation involving him.



Multiple sources told WBRZ McKay was in more trouble after investigators served a search warrant on his home tied to drugs. Sources added when additional staff showed up to place him on administrative leave, McKay reportedly shot himself.

In a letter sent out department-wide to Louisiana State Police and obtained by the Investigative Unit, Colonel Lamar Davis confirmed McKay's death. He wrote, "At the time of his death, Trooper McKay was being criminally investigated by LSP Detectives and I ask for your discretion and respect on behalf of the family's privacy."

McKay was exposed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit earlier this year after he called another Trooper the "n-word." Sources said McKay was placed on a list that prevented him from testifying in cases due to his history, and he was removed from handling federal cases.



The WBRZ Investigative Unit report showed McKay was never disciplined for the slur.

Mike McClanahan with the NAACP commented on McKay's suicide.

"For him to commit suicide, I wish he would have been a little bit stronger and played it out," McClanahan said. "He should have his day in court. If he did not do that, we should know the system works. It works for the same people he arrests, so it should work for him to. We didn't get that opportunity because he chose another way out."

Eugene Collins with the Baton Rouge NAACP echoed those sentiments and both believe mental health issues need to be addressed. Both believe if the Reeves administration had addressed issues as they happened, much of this would not even be a matter of discussion now.

"This is the third instance that we know about that if state police had adequately dealt with the first infraction of a trooper we wouldn't be sitting here," Collins said.

Collins was referring to Trooper Chris Hollingsworth who died in a crash that many suspected was a suicide. It happened hours after he was served intent to terminate papers for his role in the death of Ronald Greene. Collins is also talking about Jacob Brown who was placed on leave one year after he was involved in a use of force incident.

Louisiana State Police released the following statement Wednesday afternoon: During the month of December, LSP Detectives began a criminal investigation involving Trooper August McKay. As the investigation progressed, McKay suffered an untimely death at his home in Washington Parish today. The criminal investigation and circumstances surrounding his death remains under review and no further information is available at this time.