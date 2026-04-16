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INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Inmate died at Angola on Tuesday afternoon, deputies investigating
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ANGOLA - Deputies are investigating a death at Angola prison that took place Tuesday afternoon, the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff Brian Spillman confirmed that an inmate died and that detectives are currently investigating as an "unusual occurrence." He said he did not have any other information and deferred to the Department of Corrections.
WBRZ previously reported last week that inmate Walter Davis, 37, died. His death followed the death of a 71-year-old in February and a 37-year-old in January.
WBRZ reached out to the Department of Corrections and is awaiting a response.
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ANGOLA - Deputies are investigating a death at Angola prison that took place Tuesday afternoon, the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office... More >>
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