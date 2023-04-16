INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Fallout continues surrounding Southern Vice Chancellor Brandon Dumas

BATON ROUGE- Problems continue to mount at Southern University as a top administrator enters a third week on paid leave as the university conducts an investigation into Brandon Dumas' actions.



Since Dumas was placed on leave, Southern has largely avoided questions from the WBRZ Investigative Unit. WBRZ learned through multiple sources the university isn't happy with his actions. Those sources said high-ranking members of the university had a meeting last week and called for Brandon Dumas' resignation. Sources said Dumas wanted 90 days of pay. Southern said no, and that's when the university and Dumas reached an impasse. Sources say the decision on what to do with him rests with Southern System President Dr. Ray Belton or the Southern University Board.



"It's embarrassing," Shakita, a recent graduate said.



"Makes the University look bad, being that this is an HBCU, they will emphasize the negativity," Ketrreia Andrews said.



We're now going into the third week that Brandon Dumas was placed on leave. On three different occasions we've requested interviews with Southern System President Ray Belton. Each time the requests were declined. WBRZ was told on Tuesday he's out of town.



WBRZ even requested interviews with Brandon Dumas and went to his Prairieville house. On the second floor of his office his colleagues were visible, but no one wanted to answer questions.



As no one says anything, questions loom about what's been going on. Among the recent problems at the University are: a sex tape with a student, the termination of well respected Registrar of Students Caronda Bean without any reason, warnings about losing accreditation for missing benchmarks and this year, Law Professor Dorothy Jackson getting suspended over what she did drafting a woman's will at the Elder Law Clinic and billing for it.



"There is a few bad apples making the school look terrible," Shakita said.



Despite all that's gone on, parents on campus today traveled far to see their kids happy. It was the last day of orientation. Many of them were largely in the dark about what has been going on, but say they're excited for their kids to go to Southern for its rich history, and the education they'll get at the university.



"I just want my son to come to a great school in the band," Angela Douglas said. "He's been loving the band since ninth grade, this is where he wants to be."



WBRZ reached out to Southern Board President Ann Smith and the university says she is on vacation this week.