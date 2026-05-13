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Intracoastal West Water System to experience periods of low pressure as crews perform maintenance
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PLAQUEMINE — Iberville Parish residents whose water services are provided by the Intracoastal West Water System may experience periods of low water pressure as crews perform scheduled maintenance starting Monday.
The maintenance is scheduled to continue through Wednesday, Iberville Parish officials said.
Between Monday and Wednesday, crews will work to complete "important system improvements."
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PLAQUEMINE — Iberville Parish residents whose water services are provided by the Intracoastal West Water System may experience periods of... More >>
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