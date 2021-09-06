International Association of Firefighters stationed in Baton Rouge to serve local first-responders

BATON ROUGE - From Texas to Alabama, members of the International Association of Firefighters are here to lend a helping hand.

"We're here to help the firefighters in the area that have been affected by the hurricane that have home damage," said Danny Todd, 14th District Vice President for the International Association of Firefighters.

Local firefighters who are in need of generators, gas, or help with a damaged home can apply for disaster relief from the foundation. In the past three days, 80 of 125 firefighters have been helped by members of IAFF.

"[We] help put tarps on their house. If their house has been flooded we'll do what's called a muck-out job so we'll take out everything that's flooded, cut out the sheetrock, and pull that out so that way we can start rebuilding their house," said Brandon Day, a member of the IAFF from Texas.

The team, here in Baton Rouge to take away from the stress some first-responders are facing in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

"They're stressed at work, they're stressed about the home life and we're trying to take a little bit of that stress away from them," said Todd.

Todd has served in the union for more than 40 years, sacrificing a few birthdays along the way.

"I happen to have a birthday today and this is probably my fourth or fifth birthday where I've served in a hurricane," said Todd.

But the chance to change the lives of fellow firefighters is the best gift at all.

"This is just a way we can give back in their time of need and let them know that we are there for them," said Day.

The foundation runs strictly off donations. Click here for more information on how you can help.