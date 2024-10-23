74°
Intermittent lane closure on I-110 to start Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A nightly road closure on I-110 will start Monday night and run through the week.
Starting Monday night, there will be intermittent road closures on I-110 northbound and southbound between I-10 and Airline Highway.
The lane closures will occur each night during the week starting at 8 p.m. and stopping at 6 a.m. the next morning until Friday morning.
Crews with DOTD will be concrete striping and performing other related work.
