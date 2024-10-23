74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Intermittent lane closure on I-110 to start Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A nightly road closure on I-110 will start Monday night and run through the week. 

Starting Monday night, there will be intermittent road closures on I-110 northbound and southbound between I-10 and Airline Highway. 

The lane closures will occur each night during the week starting at 8 p.m. and stopping at 6 a.m. the next morning until Friday morning. 

Crews with DOTD will be concrete striping and performing other related work. 

2 days ago Monday, October 21 2024

