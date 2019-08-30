Innocent bystander killed in gunfire at underground party

PRAIRIEVILLE – The sheriff here is more than frustrated with what he likened to an underground rave that fueled a rage-fed shooting where an innocent bystander was killed early Saturday morning.

Acklin Jackson, 30, of Gonzales died after being shot in crossfire, Ascension Sheriff Jeff Wiley said in a phone conversation with WBRZ about the incident. Jackson was just arriving at the party when the gunfire erupted.

The shooting happened outside the Crystal Chateaux, a rental hall on Mission Street in Prairieville. The hall was rented out for an event Friday night by one renter then sub-rented to organizers of the party, Wiley said.

The lengths renters went to secure the venue is questionable, Wiley told WBRZ.

An advertisement posted on Facebook solicited attendees for a “Pajama Jam” - a “house party” music event featuring a DJ. People paid $20 to attend and had to bring their own booze.

The sheriff said the organizer, listed as Geezy Allstar, is known to throw similar parties that are difficult to regulate. Geezy Allstar, the sheriff said, organizes large parties in rented spaces that are often rowdy and problem-filled.

“It was one of these… parties… that usually always end up as something,” the sheriff said, insinuating that the department tries to keep tabs on similar events because a disturbance or reported emergency usually follows.

The social media ad suggested the party started at 10 o'clock and people who attended should be 21 or older – old enough to drink. But, Wiley is sure there were no on-site checks and balances.

The shooting-death just after midnight pushed Wiley to his wits' end, assuring that there would be a secondary investigation into how this and similar parties are organized.

Wiley said parties of this kind can make up to $6,000 a night and wants to know if organizers are paying taxes, securing permits and hiring the appropriate security.

Wiley said there may have been as many as three bouncers at the event this weekend but scattered when they heard gunfire. Wiley said the bouncers are most likely just people hired to try to keep the peace and are not real law enforcement or certified security.

Wiley said the shooting Saturday came as two people inside the venue fought, moved outside and used a gun to settle their differences. He said nearby surveillance video from businesses in the area could help lead to arrests.

Clandestine parties have been an issue before. The situation in Ascension Parish is similar to one in Baker almost four years ago where three teenagers were murdered.

Nakeydran Williams was 16-years-old in March 2014 when he opened fire at the Baker Civic Club where nearly 100 teenagers had gathered for a party. Marcel Franklin, Kendal Dorsey and Diontrey Claiborn were shot and killed. Williams accepted a plea deal and was sentenced in 2016 to 40 years in prison. The shooting lead to a community-wide push for regulation. There were only two security guards at the venue when the shooting happened in 2014.

In Ascension Parish Saturday, deputies were looking for suspects. None have been arrested as of this post.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line.

***************************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz