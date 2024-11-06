74°
Latest Weather Blog
Inmate stabbed to death in Dixon Correctional Institute yard
Related Story
JACKSON - Officials confirmed to WBRZ Tuesday afternoon that an inmate had been stabbed and killed in the yard at Dixon Correctional Institute.
It was unclear what led to the stabbing or the identity of the deceased. Officials said the parish sheriff was on the scene conducting an investigation.
This is a developing story.
News
JACKSON - Officials confirmed to WBRZ Tuesday afternoon that an inmate had been stabbed and killed in the yard at... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
-
See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November...
-
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville...
-
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Josiah Hogan
-
Southern has a chance to win the SWAC West this weekend when...
-
LSU guard Tyrell Ward steps away from the men's basketball program
-
LSU men's basketball opens the season with a victory over UL-Monroe 95-60
-
Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers 23-22 to extend losing streak to...