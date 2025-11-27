41°
Injunction issued to give Impact Charter board more control over finances
BATON ROUGE - The legal battle over an elementary school in Baker continues after a judge issued an injunction giving the school's board of directors more control.
19th JDC Judge Ron Johnson issued an injunction moving control over Impact Charter's finances from founder Chakesha Scott to the new board of directors.
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, or BESE, replaced Scott in February after an audit revealed she allegedly used school funds for personal use.
