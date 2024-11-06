Incumbent Donaldsonville mayor Leroy Sullivan wins, set to begin fifth term

GONZALES - Both the race for Gonzales' mayor spot and the chief of police spot will head to runoff after voting Tuesday.

Long-time Mayor Barney Arceneaux stepped down in April. The city council appointed Percy Ryland interim mayor, but he chose not to run for a full term.

Tim Riley (D) and Kemlyn Bailey Lomas (D) will compete in a runoff next month for the mayor's seat, according to complete but unofficial results. Riley had 2,147 votes and Lomas had 1,113 with 11 of 12 precints reported.

The other candidates, Terance L. Irvin (D) and Harold Stewart (D), finished with 702 votes and 897 votes with 11 of precincts reporting, respectively.

Riley and Stewart currently serve as city council members, while Irvin was the former mayor pro tem and Lomas has worked in a variety of public service positions.

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson (D) is running for reelection. Stephen G. Ussery (I) and Robert "Bear" Williams (D) are challenging Jackson for the spot, and Ussery will face Jackson in a runoff.

Jackson finished with 2,219 votes and Ussery finished with 1,591.