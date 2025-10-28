Inaugural Fall Fest at Capitol Park Museum

BATON ROUGE— Friends of the Capitol Park Museum held its inaugural Fall Fest, bringing spooky vibes to the museum.

The museum exhibit was turned into a haunted house theme for visitors. Families in the Spanish Town area were able to shop from vendors and enjoy arts and crafts.

President of the nonprofit organization, Griffin Landry, said the money raised from the event will fund future educational programs and free amenities.

Landry said many people do not realize the Capitol Park Museum is the largest museum in the state, and it's an overall joy to see others enjoy what the museum has to offer.

"There's something for everyone, so I really enjoy people being able to experience the museum. Some for their first time and some who have been coming here for years, and they just see it in a new light," Landry said.

He said the Fall Fest is a new fundraiser being introduced ahead of the museum's 20th anniversary.