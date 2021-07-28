In the ongoing investigation of Baglio's death, his neighbors remember him fondly

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A well-known Elvis Presley impersonator died after being shot multiple times by his stepson on Saturday.

Jason Baglio performed frequently under the stage name "Jayson Alfano," participating in local festivals and shows.

"He asked if I ever need something, no problem, he'll help me. He was a very nice person," said one of his neighbors, Luis Aguilar.

Baglio was shot around 3:30 a.m. on Homestead Drive. Authorities said his stepson, 28-year-old Trace Pigott, was identified as the shooter.

Pigott was arrested by New Orleans police officers after he fled the scene with his father, Tommy Ray Pigott. Tommy is in custody in New Orleans on charges of principal to second-degree murder.

People in his neighborhood said Baglio was always very friendly.

"Jason was a very kind neighbor. Almost made us feel like family," said Philip Matherne, another one of his neighbors.