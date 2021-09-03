74°
Latest Weather Blog
In search of fuel, drivers remove barricades at local gas station
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nursing home evacuees relocated to Baton Rouge after deaths at mass shelter
-
Families find shelter at the Raising Canes River Center after Hurricane Ida
-
Family remembers father killed by falling tree during Hurricane Ida
-
Federal help for Louisiana, improving infrastructure discussed in Washington
-
Congressman Clay Higgins discusses drillship evacuation in Gulf