In first interview, educator says he didn't kill pregnant girlfriend
BATON ROUGE - Outside a Baton Rouge courthouse Thursday morning, a former school administrator maintained his innocence over an alleged role in a murder plot that took the life of Lyntell Washingon.
Washington's body was found in a field 25 miles west of Baton Rouge. Police have accused Robert Marks of killing the woman in a rage over the woman refusing to abort the child she was carrying, reportedly fathered by Marks. Marks was dating Washington.
Though, Marks disagrees with the case against him.
"I want to express sympathy to the family and reassure you that I had nothing to do with this," he said in his first interview since his arrest last year.
Detectives have said Washington's three-year-old was found wandering in a parking lot and told them that Marks hurt the woman and threw her in a lake. But, Marks' attorney discounts what the child said.
"There has yet to be any evidence that the child said or did anything that was memorialized," Lionel Burns said.
The hearing set for Thursday morning was continued, meaning the discussion scheduled will be heard at a later date.
Marks is free on a $500,000 bond. When he was arrested, Marks was the assistant principal at Brookstown Middle Magnet School.
