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ICE officials detail pursuit, standoff that led to 2 Honduran nationals being arrested in Hammond

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HAMMOND — Two Honduran nationals were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after the pair led authorities on a chase and barricaded themselves in a Thompson Road home in Hammond, a spokesperson for the agency told WBRZ. 

According to ICE, agents and Hammond Police officers attempted to stop a car registered to someone believed to be illegally inside the United States along West Yellow Water Road in Hammond on Wednesday. The car then led authorities on a chase before stopping at a home along Thompson Road. 

The two men, later identified as Ezequiel Lara-Reyes and Maycol Carcamo-Antunez, got out of the car and barricaded themselves in the home for several hours. 

ICE contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana to secure judicial warrants. While this was happening, a small group gathered to protest the agents and their actions.

After warrants were issued, Lara-Reyes and Carcamo-Antunez were both arrested. Lara-Reyes came to America in 2016, while Carcamo-Antunez came in 2021. 

"Lara-Reyes and Carcamo-Antunez both have final orders of removal and were booked into U.S. Marshals custody," ICE agents said.

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ICE officials detail pursuit, standoff that led...
ICE officials detail pursuit, standoff that led to 2 Honduran nationals being arrested in Hammond
HAMMOND — Two Honduran nationals were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after the pair led authorities on a... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 Friday, April 17, 2026 10:26:00 AM CDT April 17, 2026

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