75°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Terrace resident shot trying to prevent vehicle break-in
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - At least two suspects are still at-large after a resident of the Iberville Terrace Subdivision was shot three times early Sunday morning.
According to officials, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Rue Desiree Street around 4:30 a.m.
The subdivision is located between Highland Road and Perkins Road.
Prior to the shooting, a resident reported to authorities that someone was trying to break into her vehicle. The husband went outside to confront the burglars and was shot in the arm, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
The resident's injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to officials.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
News
BATON ROUGE - At least two suspects are still at-large after a resident of the Iberville Terrace Subdivision was shot... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Toddler killed in wild Baton Rouge roadway shooting
-
3-year-old girl killed in Friday night shooting
-
Local softball team raising money for Hurricane Laura victims
-
Frustrated teachers say Livingston School Board won't address concerns
-
Hurricane Laura leaves Lake Charles demolished, community reflects and rebuilds
Sports Video
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen