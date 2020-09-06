Iberville Terrace resident shot trying to prevent vehicle break-in

BATON ROUGE - At least two suspects are still at-large after a resident of the Iberville Terrace Subdivision was shot three times early Sunday morning.

According to officials, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Rue Desiree Street around 4:30 a.m.

The subdivision is located between Highland Road and Perkins Road.

Prior to the shooting, a resident reported to authorities that someone was trying to break into her vehicle. The husband went outside to confront the burglars and was shot in the arm, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

The resident's injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to officials.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.