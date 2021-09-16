Iberville Parish School System behind on paying some bills

PLAQUEMINE- A pre Christmas scare came to numerous teachers in the Iberville Parish School System recently when they received letters that their insurance might lapse because the insurance company hadn't received payments.



Today, School Superintendent Arthur Joffrion said the school system pays all of its bills and all of them are current. However, Joffrion refused to do an on camera interview. He blamed the insurance problem on another company that does work for them. Joffrion said the School System sent a check to a National Plan Administrator or NPA. Somehow that payment didn't make it to the insurance company, but tonight the situation has been rectified. Sources tell WBRZ, NPA was researching this, because it sent the money to the insurance company.



That issue is among problems the WBRZ Investigative Unit found with the Iberville School System not paying its bills. More than $1,300 in invoices WBRZ obtained have gone unpaid by the Iberville Parish School System since September to a local pest company. That company handles rodent and pest control in the school buildings. WBRZ has learned the Iberville Parish School System was placed on a financial hold by the company which means it won't do any more work for the system until it gets paid.



Employees who reached out to WBRZ said it was concerning the way the school system handled this. They declined to be identified out of fear of retribution.



Meanwhile, Joffrion demanded to know which of his employees were talking to the media. WBRZ would not identify them. Joffrion was upset that they didn't follow their "chain of command."



