Iberville Parish School Board approves move to find new superintendent

PLAQUEMINE - The current Iberville Parish School Board is moving forward with finding a new superintendent, a move some residents want to happen after school board elections take place.

On Monday evening, board members approved the item with a 6-3 vote in favor of moving the current Superintendent, Dr. Louis Voiron, to a transition advisor after a new superintendent is hired. The agenda item also allowed the current board to select the new superintendent before elections in the fall.

Louisiana school board members are legally limited to three consecutive four-year terms, and five out of the nine Iberville Parish school board members will be forced to step down next year. The rationale behind Monday’s move is that an experienced board will be better able to evaluate an incoming superintendent, with Voiron easing that transition.

In March, Voiron said he would be retiring in June 2027.

Residents who spoke at the meeting voiced concern about having potentially outgoing members of the school board select the school board with elections happening at the same time.

"It could be a brand new board. I don't think you ought to make the decision on the superintendent while you're leaving, unless you want to run it from your house," resident Linda Johnson said.

Once the new superintendent is hired, Voiron will move to an advisory role. The board also voted in favor of amending Voiron's contract to reflect his reassessment.