Iberville Parish deputies confiscate 60 pounds of drugs, $4K in cash from traffic stop

IBERVILLE PARISH - Deputies in Iberville Parish found 60 pounds of marijuana and $4,000 in cash during a traffic stop. 

Sheriff Brett Stassi said 25-year-old Yusef Chaisson Jr. from Lafayette was taken into custody and booked for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. 

“This arrest demonstrates our continued commitment to keeping illegal narcotics off our streets and highways,” said Sheriff Stassi. “Our deputies remain vigilant in protecting the safety and well-being of our community.”

