'I would do it again': Truck stop camel biter speaks out

GROSSE TETE - The woman who bit a camel's testicles after it sat on her two weeks ago at a popular truck stop is speaking out.

From her Florida home, Gloria Lancaster opened up about the incident that has made international headlines.

"I never expected anything like this to ever happen," Lancaster said

Lancaster and her husband stopped at the Tiger Truck Stop on Sept. 22. Their deaf dog wasn't on a leash and entered the camel's enclosure. Lancaster followed her pet past the fence. Once inside, the camel knocked her down and sat on top of her. With 600 pounds on her, Lancaster says she didn't have much choice but to bite the camel's testicles to get him to move.

"On the side of my face laid his testicles," Lancaster said. "I couldn't do anything with my arms. I did, I'm not gonna lie, I bit them."

Lancaster suffered several injuries, including bruised ribs and a broken collarbone.

Other visitors to Casper's pen dished their opinions on the incident.

"I think it's her fault because she had no business going in there where the camel's at," Vera Franklin said.

"If there's a fence around it, that's not only keeping something in, that's wanting to keep something out," Grosse Tete resident, Vergil Spragis said. "You know, common sense."

Lancaster acknowledges she should have had her dog on a leash. She says she doesn't blame Casper, but rather the truck stop.

"Make sure that it's safe," Lancaster said.

The truck stop's manager disagrees.

"She went against the law," Pamela Bossier said. "That's why she got hurt. No incident would have happened if she would have gone and got the proper people who are at this truck stop who are trained with the animal."

If faced with the same situation again, Lancaster says she wouldn't think twice.

"I would do it again," Lancaster said.