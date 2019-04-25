I-10 widening project in EBR and Ascension continues with nightly lane closures

BATON ROUGE - Construction on I-10 continues in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes. One lane is being taken away between Highland Road and Highway 73 during the night and morning. It will last until Monday morning.

“It’s a pain so if they could work a little faster it would be better,” said Scott King who has to travel from New Orleans a lot for work. “I usually elect to go down on Highway 90 instead of going back on I-10 just because the stop and go traffic is so hectic.”

Crews have been working on the widening project since February. They've already turned the shoulders into a second lane giving them room to eventually add a third. It will turn the four east and westbound lanes into six from the Highland exit to the Highway 73.

“More lanes, less traffic you would think. So let’s hope it ends up that way,” said Robert St. Germain.

Less traffic is the goal. But it will get worse before it gets better. Those driving westbound are forced down to one lane so that crews can add more barrier rails. They're needed to protect workers from cars flying by. The work begins at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

“It’s always annoying, but you always just hope that things turn out good so that you can have an easier time on the interstate,” said Cody Drago.

The $72 million project will also replace the individual Highland Road bridge with a six-lane single span bridge. The Bluff Road overpass has already been improved.

Here’s a list of the upcoming closures:

Thursday, October 4, 2018: 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Friday, October 5, 2018 – WB



Friday, October 5, 2018: 9:00 PM – 8:00 AM Saturday, October 6, 2018 – WB



Saturday, October 6, 2018: 7:00 PM – 9:00 AM Sunday, October 7, 2018 – WB



Sunday, October 7, 2018: 7:00 PM – 5:00 AM Monday, October 8, 2018 – WB