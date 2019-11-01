I-10 West crash truck partially jackknifed

BATON ROUGE - A jackknifed 18-wheeler that caused a closure at I-10 West, just before the Highland Road exit has been cleared from the roadway and the interstate reopened.

Louisiana State Police say the accident occurred early Wednesday morning on I-10 near the Bluff Road overpass, when a tractor trailer, traveling westbound, struck the concrete guard rail and jackknifed, blocking both westbound lanes of travel.

The incident is currently under investigation and officials have confirmed that the crash left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.