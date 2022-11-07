I-10 west closed in Lake Charles closed for vehicle crash

LAKE CHARLES - Two semi-trucks crashed and one is on fire, blocking westbound lanes of I-10 near US-90 in Lake Charles.

Lake Charles Police are asking motorists to avoid I-10 between mile markers 31 & 32 (both directions) while they respond to a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/zAOfyVfLAR — KPLC (@KPLC7News) November 6, 2022

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Hours later, eastbound lanes of I-10 opened.

As of 7:50, westbound lanes are still closed.