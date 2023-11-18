I-10 East partially closed as workers repair huge hole in Basin Bridge

WHISKEY BAY - Crews are set to begin repairs to a damaged portion of the Basin Bridge on Thursday.

DOTD said workers found "extensive damage" to a portion of the bridge deck on I-10 eastbound near Whiskey Bay in October. The right lane has been closed in the area since the damage was found.

"They noticed that the hole was in the bridge. It could have been that the spalling was more extensive than when they first got there, it could have been something to do with the work that they were doing and how the deck was deteriorating," Rodney Mallett, a spokesman for DOTD, said.

Contractors visited the site Wednesday and set a plan to have the bridge fixed by Monday, Nov. 20, ahead of peak travel times for Thanksgiving.

Oversized loads will not be allowed through the area until the lane is reopened. Mallett said additional lane closures will not occur during the repair process.