I-10 CLOSED ahead of Hurricane Laura storm surge
BATON ROUGE - A portion of I-10 is now closed in anticipation of Hurricane Laura, Louisiana DOTD announced Wednesday night.
The interstate is closed from the Atchafalaya Basin to the Louisiana/Texas state line. Those closures began around 9 p.m. on August 26.
While drivers are urged to avoid the roads as weather conditions worsen overnight, the following detour was provided in the event of an emergency.
Motorists can take U.S 61, I-55, and I-59 north to I-20 to get around closures.
