'Hurt souls...in that yard:' Iberville Parish residents share reactions to Nottoway Plantation fire

WHITE CASTLE -- The Nottoway Plantation fire is still under investigation. Meanwhile, reactions from Iberville Parish residents to the building burning have been mixed.

Before it burned, Nottoway was the largest remaining antebellum mansion in the South.

"It devastated me because it's been there so long you know? Cause we've been here 25 years," Iberville resident Margert Andre said.

Many shared that sentiment.

"Well, I mean, it's a part of history here in White Castle," One White Castle resident said.

However, many people who spoke to WBRZ said that they aren't sad the structure burned to the ground; however, they wished to remain anonymous.

"Most people are rejoicing it burned down because the plantation kept slaves and a lot of people were like, 'Finally it burned down.' It freed those souls," One Plaquemine man said.

The Iberville Parish government wrote a message on their Facebook page from Parish President Chris Daigle, saying, "While [the Nottoway Plantation's] early history is undeniably tied to a time of great injustice, over the last several decades, it evolved into a place of reflection, education, and dialogue."

The grounds have become a big tourist attraction for the parish, especially when it comes to weddings, which is also a controversial topic for people WBRZ spoke with.

"Oh yes. Oh yes. That would be a beautiful place to have a wedding," Andre said.

"I feel like it's kinda disrespectful, but then again, I mean it's whatever you're going to do at the end of the day, you're judged by the man up above. I feel like that shouldn't be a thing though, have it somewhere else like a church or something," the Plaquemine man said.

The roads near the Plantation area have been blocked off with road closed signs. At one of the entrances to the site, there is a "Danger. Keep off. Violators will be prosecuted sign." sign.

"Plantation-wise, I do not think it should be up maybe. Maybe or maybe not, because there definitely should be museums for people to go around and learn their history. There are a lot of damaged souls, hurt souls that are in that yard and that field, and it's like you want to put them to rest. When people are coming onto that plantation field, it's like you interrupting their souls," the Plaquemine man said.

"I think it should be more history. Not update it like in luxury, but back like it was," Andre said.

One of the most common things said while talking to residents was that no matter what they thought of the history, they felt bad the building burned.