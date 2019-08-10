Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday cancelled

BATON ROUGE- The annual sales tax exemption known as the Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is not going to be in effect for this month.



The holiday is not among the exemptions and exclusions considered “operative and in effect” for the fiscal year, which ends June 30.



Normally, the Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday takes place during the last consecutive Saturday and Sunday each May.



As a result, purchases during the statutorily-defined sales tax holiday weekend of items such as batteries, flashlights and generators are subject to the five percent state sales tax.



Purchases of specified hurricane items during the 2017 and 2018 sales tax holiday weekends will be subject to three percent state sales tax, or a two percent exemption. Beginning July 1, 2018, specified hurricane preparedness items will again be exempted fully from the state sales tax.



For the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2018, acts 25 and 26 of the 2016 First Extraordinary Session of the Louisiana Legislature provide for a two percent state sales tax exemption during the general sales tax holiday scheduled for the first consecutive Friday and Saturday each August. This means purchases of most items of tangible personal property during the 2016 and 2017 general sales tax holiday weekends will be subject to three percent state sales tax. Beginning July 1, 2018, eligible purchases will again be exempted fully from the state sales tax.



For the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2018, acts 25 and 26 provide for a two percent exemption from the state sales tax on purchases of firearms, ammunition and other specified items during the statutorily-defined Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday. During the first weekend in September in 2016 and 2017, purchases of specified items will be subject to three percent state sales tax. Beginning July 1, 2018, eligible purchases will again be exempted fully from the state sales tax.