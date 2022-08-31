Hurricane Ida: One year later

BATON ROUGE - Monday marks one year since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, causing $55 billion worth of damage for the state.

In just three days, Ida went from being a tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea to a full-blown major hurricane.

Ida passed over Cuba on Aug. 27 and held onto its strength as it emerged into the gulf. The storm rapidly intensified before it ultimately made landfall near Port Fourchon as a category-four hurricane.

See photos and videos taken as the storm moved into Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2022

Ida's winds reached speeds up to 150 mph, and those in its path saw rainfall amounts totaling more than 15 inches. Four people were killed by flooding and falling debris across south Louisiana over a span of hours as the storm moved inland.

The powerful winds and heavy rain knocked out power for more than half-a-million people in the state, many staying in the dark for as long as a month. In Grand Isle, one of the areas hit hardest by the hurricane, power wouldn't be fully restored until January 2022, over five months later.

In total, officials have attributed 28 deaths to the storm in Louisiana, many of them tied to excessive heat and carbon monoxide poisoning from gas-powered generators in the week that followed its initial landfall.