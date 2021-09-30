73°
Latest Weather Blog
Hurriane Season: Breaking down the dangers of storm surge
BATON ROUGE - Residents in Louisiana are no strangers to hurricanes.
The 183 Days of Hurricane Season begins Friday and people living inland are warned to stay vigilant. Coastal storm surge is often one of the most destructive, and deadly forces in a hurricane.
Baton Rouge is not immune to the effects of storm surge. Be sure to click on the video as News 2's Mark Armstrong breaks down the threat of inland storm surge.
For storm updates and hurricane preparedness tips, click here.
