Hunting classes in Baton Rouge

WALKER - Some people aren't wasting time when it comes to getting their hunting license.

Classes are being held all over the state for people trying to prepare for hunting season.

Saturday, dozens of people went to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Shooting Range to complete the second stage of the process to become certified.

Before being able to go out and shoot the rifles, students had to complete hours of online and classroom training.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, anyone born on or after September 1, 1969 is required to have hunter education certification, if they are hunting.

Once they obtain the certification, it lasts for a lifetime.

"We teach everything from survival in the outdoors to obviously the most important, firearm safety {and} hunting skills. Basically, we're just trying to create good stewards of the land; responsible and ethical hunters. And folks don't really realize what all a hunter education course encompasses," said Bradley Jackson, who's with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

For more information on when and where hunter education classes are being held,click here.